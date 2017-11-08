Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Perform a Red-Hot Duet After She Shows Off His Boxers Backstage
Ellen DeGeneres got a special shout out from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Wednesday night.
Hill took to Twitter to show off her and McGraw's stylish ensembles at the CMA Awards, which included a stunning Giorgio Armani dress, a sleek Tom Ford suit, and Ellen underwear.
"Fashion credits: @tomford, @giorgioarmani & @TheEllenShow. #cmaawards," Hill captioned a black-and-white snap of her man's undergarments, which are apparently sported by every man in Hollywood.
The couple had fun backstage, but turned up the heat when it came time for their duet during the show. Hill went red-hot for her stunning performance of "Rest of Your Life," wowing the audience as she emerged in a show-stopping gown with a thigh-high slit while McGraw crooned the song's romantic lyrics.
Hill and McGraw, who celebrated 21 years of marriage last month, announced on Tuesday that they have extended their Soul2Soul World Tour.
ET caught up with the country couple backstage at their stop in Bakersfield, California, where McGraw couldn't help but gush about seeing his wife perform every night.
"That's the best part about [the tour]," he said. "Because she's not out there singing much... To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm on stage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring."
"My hot wife, man," he sweetly added.
