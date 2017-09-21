Faith Hill Turns 50! Husband Tim McGraw Shares the Absolute Sweetest Birthday Message to His 'Remarkable' Wife
Tim McGraw is warming our darn hearts!
Country legend Faith Hill turned 50 on Thursday, and to celebrate the milestone, McGraw took to Instagram with one of the sweetest birthday messages of all time.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world," McGraw wrote. "You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life....Our daughters could not have a better role model =."
"I am truly in love with you more everyday," he continued. Can't wait to see what 'the rest of our life' has in store for us."
MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Post Sweet Birthday Wishes for 'Adventurous' Daughter Maggie
If someone could just recite those words to us verbatim on our birthdays, that would be incredible, 'cause it's unlikely better ones will ever be written.
Of course, Hill's big day comes after McGraw celebrated his own 5-0 this past May -- and she had her own words of love for her husband.
"Never better baby!!!!," Hill wrote alongside an intimate Instagram snap of McGraw kissing his wife on the forehead. "Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!!"
MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Gorgeous Bahamas Home -- See the Pics!
Proving time and time again why they are country's favorite couple.
Watch the video below for some of ET's favorite moments with the pair over their longtime love story.