Faith Hill Turns 50! Husband Tim McGraw Shares the Absolute Sweetest Birthday Message to His 'Remarkable' Wife

Tim McGraw is warming our darn hearts!

Country legend Faith Hill turned 50 on Thursday, and to celebrate the milestone, McGraw took to Instagram with one of the sweetest birthday messages of all time.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world," McGraw wrote. "You are the most remarkable person that has ever been in my life....Our daughters could not have a better role model =."

"I am truly in love with you more everyday," he continued. Can't wait to see what 'the rest of our life' has in store for us."