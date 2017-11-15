Fake Skin Care Ads That Used Kim Kardashian, Dr. Oz and More Shut Down, Defendants Ordered to Pay $6.4 Million

Back in August, ET exclusively revealed a clip from The View that showed Whoopi Goldberg explaining how stars like Joy Behar, Pauley Perrette and Robin McGraw fell victim to this internet scam. Behar, McGraw and Christina El Moussa have previously shared with ET how they fell victims to internet scammers.



"There is some freaking ad that's getting posted all over the internet which claims that you are leaving The View to pursue your passion for this b.s. skin care product," Goldberg said to Behar.



McGraw, who has her own beauty line, Robin McGraw Revelation, later told ET that she was furious about the scam.



"We were just so mad and still are," she explained. "It just makes us so mad. I noticed now they have put Oprah's picture in this story, Eva Longoria... these are women I highly respect and consider very personal friends. I would never ask Oprah to endorse a product of mine, and that's what it looks like in the story."



"It was annoying to me that somebody would spend money on something that I was not behind, that I had nothing to do with and that they were actually being taken in by this," added Behar. "There's no cease and desist letter for this because it's like sending a note to Santa Claus at the North Pole. You're not sure if he's gonna get it."