Fall 2017’s Most Buzzworthy Books

All the Dirty Parts

by Daniel Handler

Now available

The author of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events ditches the pen name for a coming-of-age tale about a teenage boy discovering his sexuality. Handler delivers what he hopes to be an honest take on a topic that’s somehow fallen out of modern storytelling.

A Legacy of Spies

by John le Carre

Now available

The undisputed master of spy thrillers -- now 85 years old -- is back with what could possibly be his last novel, A Legacy of Spies. The new book, a companion piece to The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, revisits the world of Peter Guillam, a loyal lieutenant of George Smiley, and his distant memories of the Cold War.