Fall Movie Preview: 9 Breakout Child Stars, Oscar Contenders, Action Heroes and Scream Queens to Watch

Age: 14 (except Lillis, who is 15) Where You've Seen Them: Lieberher co-starred with Bill Murray in the feel-good dramedy St. Vincent; Oleff played Young Peter Quill in both volumes of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise; and, of course, Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler on Netflix's hit series Stranger Things.

Breakout Moment: Bill Skarsgård is getting plenty of attention for his turn as Pennywise -- as well as the fact that, y'know, he's hot -- but It hinged on the talented cast of kids: sweet Bill (Lieberher), bullied Ben (Taylor), bold Beverly (Lillis), wisecracking Richie (Wolfhard), resilient Mike (Jacobs), nebbish Eddie (Grazer) and scaredy-cat Stanley (Oleff). Most had projects on the horizon before It became a massive box office hit -- Lillis was cast as Amy Adams’ younger self in HBO's limited series Sharp Objects, Grazer plays Bobby Moynihan's younger self in the CBS sitcom Me, Myself and I and season two of Stranger Things premieres Oct. 27 -- but their agents' phones must be ringing off the hook these days.