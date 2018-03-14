Fans Think Harry Styles Is Addressing His Sexuality in New Song -- Listen!

Harry Styles surprised fans with two new songs recently, and fans think one of them may be pretty personal.

The 24-year-old singer debuted unreleased tracks "Anna" and "Medicine" during his performance at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris as part of his European tour on Tuesday, with fans paying special attention to the lyrics of the latter.

In a fan video from the concert, Styles sings, “The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them / And I’m okay with it / I’m coming down / I figured out I kinda like it / And when I sleep I’m gonna dream of how you tasted."

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

While the former One Direction singer hasn't commented on the inspiration behind the song, several fans are starting to call "Medicine" a "bisexual anthem."

"He wants us to know that he knows that we know and what his [sic] the reality. We were right about that. He's amazing and I'm sure the thruth [sic] will be out one day," one fan tweeted, as others thanked Styles for the song.

@gvnndun He want us to know that he knows that we know and what his the reality. We were right about that. He's amazing and I'm sure the thruth will be out one day. — Diana (@missshibuya) March 14, 2018

medicine by harry styles is nothing i’ve ever heard before i stan a bisexual anthem — capricrap (@lungswitch) March 14, 2018

@Harry_Styles can you verify whether or not Medicine is you coming out. Thanks Hun — Kasey T 🍂🎃 (@KaseyT1823) March 14, 2018

The official bi anthem is Medicine by Harry Styles and it hasn't even been released yet — hungry virgo 🌯 (@ky_oho) March 14, 2018

Styles shut down rumors that he was bisexual in a 2013 interview with British GQ.

"Bisexual? Me? I don’t think so. I’m pretty sure I’m not,” he said, adding that he doesn't "want to be one of those people that complains about the rumors."

"I never like it when a celebrity goes on Twitter and says, ‘This isn’t true!’ It is what it is, I tend not to do that. The only time it gets really annoying is that if you get into a relationship and you get into a place where you really like someone and then things are being written in the papers that affect them and how they see you. Then it can get annoying," he said.

And last year, Styles -- who was romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, but is now rumored to be dating Camille Rowe -- told The Sun that he "never felt the need" to address his sexual orientation.

"I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he shared. “Everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

See more on Styles in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Harry Styles Kisses James Corden on the Lips in Holiday-Themed ‘Carpool Karaoke’: Watch!

Harry Styles Is the Prince of Fashion in This Purple Metallic Suit at the 2017 Aria Awards: Pics!

Harry Styles Reveals His Biggest Music and Fashion Inspiration Is a Country Star -- Find Out Who! (Exclusive)