Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Shooting a Pregnancy Reveal -- and Is Expecting a Baby Girl!

Butterflies have a special meaning for Jenner and the father of her soon-to-be baby, Travis Scott. The couple got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles over the summer. The "Butterfly Effect" rapper also gave Jenner a butterfly-themed necklace for her birthday in August, which featured five diamond-covered butterflies as well as two huge diamonds on either side of a blue butterfly.

ET spoke with Kris Jenner last week about the "major life changes" headed her youngest child's way.

"I think she is very strong," Kris said. "I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she's got going on -- she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart."

