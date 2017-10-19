Fans Think There Might Be a Selena Gomez Reference in Charlie Puth's New Music Video
What are you trying to say, Charlie Puth?
The 25-year-old singer dropped his music video for "How Long" on Friday -- and fans are already buzzing about a possible Selena Gomez reference in the visuals and lyrics of the new song.
Puth looks suave as can be as he dances around Los Angeles in the video, until just after the two minute mark, when he seems entranced by a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose.
"She said, 'Boy, tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?" he sings, leading fans to believe the painting (and perhaps the song as well) are a reference to Gomez.
"I'll admit, I was wrong, what else can I say, girl? Can't you blame my head and not my heart? I was drunk, I was gone, that don't make it right but, promise there were no feelings involved," Puth continues. "I'll admit, it's my fault, but you gotta believe me. When I say it only happened once. I try and I try, but you'll never see that. You're the only one I wanna love, oh yeah."
Puth and Gomez collaborated on 2016's "We Don't Talk Anymore," and were linked romantically the year before -- until Gomez made it clear they were just "friends." The former Disney star is currently dating The Weeknd.
"I'm trying to evade the question," Puth admitted when asked about his relationship with Gomez in a 2016 radio interview. "We're friends, and I'm very happy to have collaborated with her. She's a really awesome singer."