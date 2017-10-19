Fans Think There Might Be a Selena Gomez Reference in Charlie Puth's New Music Video

What are you trying to say, Charlie Puth?

The 25-year-old singer dropped his music video for "How Long" on Friday -- and fans are already buzzing about a possible Selena Gomez reference in the visuals and lyrics of the new song.

Puth looks suave as can be as he dances around Los Angeles in the video, until just after the two minute mark, when he seems entranced by a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose.

"She said, 'Boy, tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?" he sings, leading fans to believe the painting (and perhaps the song as well) are a reference to Gomez.