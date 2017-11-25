Fantasia Barrino Brings Down the House in Sneak Peek of 2017 Soul Train Awards ‘Soul Cypher’ (Exclusive)

Bring on the soul!

Fantasia Barrino, Faith Evans, Bilal and Mali Music go head-to-head in a freestyle session called “Soul Cypher” for the 2017 Soul Train Awards, and only ET has your first look.

Barrino brings down the house with a soul-stirring melody complete with a lyrical throwback to her 2004 debut album, Free Yourself. Of course, she's not the only powerful voice rocking the mic, as all four participants rise to the occasion, while the award show's host, Erykah Badu, mans the turntables. See the teaser in the video player above.

“I’ve never done the cypher before so going into it I was really nervous,” Barrino said to ET, during the taping of the song segment in Los Angeles last month. “But whenever you’re coming into the room with legends like Erykah Badu, Faith Evans, Bilal and Mali Music, it pushes you to want to do great and just enjoy that moment and watch them."

“They make me want to come out and do a good job,” the American Idol winner added. “This is history for me. I’ll never forget it," Barrino said. "Hopefully I’ll get to do it again, with some more artists, especially with Badu.”

Fans can catch the freestyle session and more memorable moments when the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

