Fantasia Barrino Hopes ‘American Idol’ Reboot Will Do ‘Well,' But Says the Show ‘Ran Its Course’ (Exclusive)

Fantasia Barrino is getting “honest” about the forthcoming reboot of American Idol.

“I hope that it does really [well],” the American Idol winner told ET on Tuesday. “It had a long run, that’s a blessing in itself.”

The 33-year-old singer won season three of the singing competition, which originally aired on Fox from 2002 to 2016.

After the epic Idol finale, rumors of a potential revival began swirling, and in May, Katy Perry confirmed that she would be one of the show's new judges. Two months later, Ryan Seacrest revealed that he would be returning to host the show, while Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan were announced as judges last month.