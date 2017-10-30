Fantasia Barrino Says ‘Christmas After Midnight’ Album Has a ‘Little Bit of Everything’ (Exclusive)

’Tis the season! Fantasia Barrino is giving fans a dose of classic holiday tunes with her new release, Christmas After Midnight.

ET caught up with Barrino during a promo shoot in Los Angeles last week, where she dished about the album being inspired by her late grandmother, whose birthday was on Christmas.

“Christmas was everything for her,” the American Idol alum revealed while reminiscing about her favorite Christmas memories of “good music” and “nothing but love.”

“I want to keep that going. I feel like times have changed, families have changed,” Barrino explained. “People are not as close anymore as they used to be, and one thing about our house was music always kept us close.”