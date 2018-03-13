'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' First Trailer Is Here -- Watch!

After much anticipation, the first full trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is finally here!

Warner Bros. dropped the trailer on Tuesday, and, much to the delight of fans, it features plenty of glimpses of Jude Law as young Albus Dumbledore.

In the upcoming sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Law plays the younger version of the brilliant wizard that was first made popular in J.K. Rowling's book series-turned-film franchise, Harry Potter. He's joined by Johnny Depp, who stars as the powerful, dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald, and Eddie Redmayne, who plays Dumbledore's former student, Newt Scamander.

When ET caught up with Law at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this year, he explained how Rowling helped him prepare to take on the beloved role of young Dumbledore.

"I sat in a room one afternoon with J.K. Rowling, and I listened to her extraordinary words of wisdom," he revealed. "She was kind enough to share with me the whole backstory and her future hopes for this young character of Dumbledore."

"Really, that set me on the path," he added. "I just did what the writer said."

Directed by David Yates with a screenplay by Rowling, The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on Nov. 16. In the meantime, hear more from our exclusive interview with Law in the video below!

