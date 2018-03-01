Farrah Abraham Is Dating Hollywood Stuntman Aden Stay

Farrah Abraham has a new man!

The former Teen Mom star is dating Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay, she tells ET, gushing about how Stay hasn't seen her past drama play out on TV.

"I feel like the luckiest woman,” Abraham shares. "[It's] truly a blessing to meet an amazing man who doesn’t watch my past shows or listen to untrue and negative press."

"Between business and entertainment, we’re a great power couple," she adds.

Abraham, who is mom to a 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, split from her last boyfriend, Simon Saran, last April. The two dated for two years, and she even had engagement on her mind as she stepped out sporting an engagement ring she bought herself. However, Saran never popped the question, and the two went their separate ways.

The reality star told ET at the time that "We're [still] friends and I'm dating [other people]."

See more on Abraham in the video below.

