'Fashion Police' to End After 2 Decades With Farewell Episode Featuring Joan Rivers

It's time for the Joan Rangers to say their goodbyes!

E!'s Fashion Police will end after two decades, the network announced via press release on Wednesday. The series, hosted by Joan Rivers until her death in 2014, will conclude with a special finale titled "Fashion Police: The Farewell" on Nov. 27.

In a statement on Wednesday, Melissa Rivers, who served as executive producer on the series, and took over co-hosting duties in 2015, said she was "proud" to have been a part of the franchise, which was co-created by her mother in 1995.

“Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries,” she said. “I am truly proud to be part of this legacy.”