'Fashion Police' to End After 2 Decades With Farewell Episode Featuring Joan Rivers
It's time for the Joan Rangers to say their goodbyes!
E!'s Fashion Police will end after two decades, the network announced via press release on Wednesday. The series, hosted by Joan Rivers until her death in 2014, will conclude with a special finale titled "Fashion Police: The Farewell" on Nov. 27.
In a statement on Wednesday, Melissa Rivers, who served as executive producer on the series, and took over co-hosting duties in 2015, said she was "proud" to have been a part of the franchise, which was co-created by her mother in 1995.
“Thank you to E! for having the vision to see the potential of Fashion Police which changed both the entertainment and fashion industries,” she said. “I am truly proud to be part of this legacy.”
RELATED: Melissa Rivers Channels Her Mother Joan in Biting 'Fashion Police' Return
Fashion Police returned to E! in 2010 with Joan at the helm and George Kotsiopoulos, Giuliana Rancic and Kelly Osbourne as hosts. Kathy Griffin briefly hosted the show in 2015, in between Kotsiopoulos and Osbourne's departures. The current hosting panel includes Melissa, Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho.
The upcoming finale will include footage from a never-before-seen Fashion Police episode with Joan.
RELATED: Kathy Griffin Explains Quitting 'Fashion Police': I Shouldn't Have Taken the Gig
“Fashion Police has been a red carpet mainstay for over two decades that has been emulated across the entertainment landscape,” Adam Stotsky, President of E!, said. “Joan’s beloved no-holds-barred style fueled the franchise’s clever approach to fashion and comedy, and we are incredibly proud of its long-running success. We are also especially grateful to Melissa, as well as Giuliana, Brad, Nene, Margaret and the entire Fashion Police team, who have continued to deliver the laughs and make this iconic franchise truly one of a kind.”
Fashion Police: The Farewell airs on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.