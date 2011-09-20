Pippa Middleton's Front-Row Seat at Fashion Week

British media sensation Pippa Middleton made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week Monday and got a front-row seat for the runway show of one of her favorite designers, Alice Temperley.

Pippa, 28, was seated at the fashion show next to actress Rosario Dawson and British television personality Peaches Geldof. It was her first appearance at the country's spring 2012 fashion week.

Last April, Pippa wore a long emerald green dress designed by Alice Temperley to the royal wedding reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her older sister Kate's marriage to Prince William.

That gown, as well as the Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress she debuted at the wedding ceremony, quickly thrust Pippa into the world's fashion spotlight.