Madonna and Lola Look for the Next 'Lucky Star'

Calling all material girls looking to be a lucky star!

Madonna and daughter Lola's trendy Macy's clothing line "Material Girl" will host a nationwide casting call for the next "Lucky Star" to appear in the national marketing campaign.

Past Material Girl spokeswomen include Taylor Momsen and Kelly Osbourne.

The "Lucky Star" model search will launch on Wednesday, November 2nd at Macy's Herald Square in New York and ends on November 21st online at materialgirlcollection.com. A celebrity-driven panel of judges, led by Kelly Osbourne, will be searching the country to find the next Material Girls. "Lucky Star" casting calls will be held at five of Macy's flagship locations in the United States, including New York, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

"This is not your standard model search. It's more about attitude," Madonna and Lola said in a statement. "We are looking for a stylish, adventurous, creative, free spirit. We're both looking forward to meeting the ten finalists in New York in December."

Check out the hilarious video to see mother and daughter argue about the seriousness of Madonna's classic "Material Girl" label. Visit materialgirlcollection.com for more information on how you can be the next "Lucky Star."

