Diane Kruger Named the New Face of Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld favorite Diane Kruger has just been named the newest face of Chanel.

Kruger will be the face of a new Chanel skincare advertising campaign, which will be unveiled later this year.

But her highly coveted fashion gig is hardly surprising -- aside from sporting a ton of Chanel looks on the red carpet, Kruger fronted Chanel's Allure fragrance campaign in 1996 as well as their Paris-Biarritz handbag advertising campaign, shot by Lagerfeld in 2007.

"With her natural elegance and beauty, Diane Kruger is one of the freshest, most recognizable faces in film," the fashion house says about their latest choice.

Kruger joins an elite-list of Chanel spokeswomen which have included Nicole Kidman, Audrey Tautou, Blake Lively, and perhaps the most buzz-worthy Chanel endorser of them all -- Brad Pitt.