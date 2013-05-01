'Downton Abbey' Gets Its Own Fashion Line

Those looking to dress like their favorite characters on PBS drama Downton Abbey are in luck -- the show's executive producer Gareth Neame just confirmed not just a clothing line, but an entire range of Downton Abbey-branded products this year.

"We'll be working across an entire range of products coming out this year. From fashion, apparel and homeware and furniture to wallpapers, beauty products and stationery," Neame confirmed to CNBC. "Some of these things have been available since 2012 and we publish books and have made a music album, but the more complex products take time."

He also explained why the show has waited this long to capitalize on its massive success.

"It's a very slow burn the moment you get into retail, it's extremely cautious, it has to test the established brand … No one wants to launch products if the show's going to be a flop," Neame said.

No word yet on when or where the products will be available.