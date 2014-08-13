Khloe Kardashian Suffers a Near-Wardrobe Malfunction

Careful, Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian, 30, was snapped with sister Kim Kardashian and their BFFs Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban on Wednesday in the Hamptons, where her stretchy leopard-print dress seemed pretty close to exposing a little more than she bargained for.

While the tight-fitting, double-slit maxi dress probably wasn't the most weather-appropriate given the obviously windy conditions, Khloe did look amazing showing off her toned arms and legs.

PHOTOS: Worst Wardrobe Malfunctions



She completed the casual look with t-strap sandals and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

But although Khloe's looking undeniably great, unfortunately, the same thing can't be said about her brother Rob, who reportedly left Kim's Florence wedding to Kanye West because he was uncomfortable with his weight gain.

Kim explained the situation on a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Watch the video below.