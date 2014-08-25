Taryn Manning Gives Everyone an Eyeful in This Plunging LBD

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning certainly wasn't feeling shy at Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Emmy Party Saturday!

Taryn, 35, had jaws dropping in this extremely low-cut black dress, which she paired with a simple pair of black heels and a boxy clutch.

Flashing a big smile, Taryn didn't appear too worried about a possible wardrobe malfunction, which appears to be happening more and more frequently lately ...

Do you think Taryn looks great, or is this a crazy amount of cleavage?

