Fashion

Taryn Manning Gives Everyone an Eyeful in This Plunging LBD

By Antoinette Bueno
Getty Images

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning certainly wasn't feeling shy at Entertainment Weekly's Pre-Emmy Party Saturday!

Taryn, 35, had jaws dropping in this extremely low-cut black dress, which she paired with a simple pair of black heels and a boxy clutch.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Worst Wardrobe Malfuntions

Flashing a big smile, Taryn didn't appear too worried about a possible wardrobe malfunction, which appears to be happening more and more frequently lately ... 

VIDEO: Zoe Saldana Defends Her Crossroads Co-Star Britney Spears

Do you think Taryn looks great, or is this a crazy amount of cleavage?