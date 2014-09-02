Supermodels Unite! Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss Team Up for Burberry

Two of the UK's most famous models have united for one stunning Burberry campaign.

Shot by famous fashion photographer Mario Testino, Cara Delevingne, 22, and Kate Moss, 40, pose for the photos promoting Burberry's latest fragrance "My Burberry."

This marks the first time the two British "It" girls have appeared together on camera.

Cara, one of the most famous models of her generation thanks to her huge popularity on social media and her celeb pals, has often been compared to Kate.

In a Topshop video as the face of the British brand's 2014 fall/winter campaign, she gushed about the iconic Kate.

"I was never into fashion that much as a kid, ever. I was such a tomboy, but Kate Moss, I just knew exactly who she was — she was the face, she was the icon," Cara said.

