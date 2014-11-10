Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Rock Risque Outfits at French Montana's 30th Birthday

The Kardashian clan sure knows how to make an entrance!

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner all attended Khloe's rumored on-again boyfriend French Montana's 30th birthday party in Los Angeles Sunday night. But it was Khloe and Kylie who ensured that all eyes were on them for once.

Khloe turned plenty of heads in this sheer navy blue dress with racy thigh-high double slits, and of course, she went bra-less.

Sisters A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 11, 2014 at 11:05pm PST

Khloe and French Montana, both 30, split in September but her romantic birthday message to him Sunday has fueled reconciliation rumors.

"Happy birthday baby boy!," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "In only a short amount of time we have created timeless memories. Happy birthday to a man who genuinely lives life to its fullest. "What's understood doesn't need to be explained" ? @frenchmontana I can't wait to celebrate life with you tonight! You deserve it!!"

And obviously -- as evidenced by their attendance to his bday party -- her family still loves the rapper too.

Meanwhile, Kylie, 17, curiously channeled Ariana Grande Sunday night -- right down to the high-ponytail and black thigh-high boots.

Kylie has been getting lots of attention for her revealing Instagram pics as of late, including this recent one showcasing a lace-up pair of thigh-high boots and a low-cut top.

t?day Une photo publiée par Kylizzle (@kyliejenner) on Nov. 11, 2014 at 2:39 PST

Do you think Kylie is dressing too racy for her age?



