J.Law and Keira Share Star Beauty Secrets

A host of lovely Hollywood ladies hit the red carpet last night, and we got Jennifer Lawrence and Keira Knightley to divulge their favorite beauty tips!

J.Law was her typical sarcastic self, revealing, “It takes about four-and-a-half hours and hundreds of dollars in professionals. I have like a whole pit crew that put their blood, sweat and tears into making me look like this.”

But Keira had some really simple, common sense advice that everyone can use, “Make sure you keep your skin clean and [drink] lots of water.”

Beauty expert Kate De Ponte shared another star secret with ET – use a really good anti-aging product. She says, “I'm always looking for anti-aging products that really work. This new Boots No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum is packed with powerful ingredients that help reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just four weeks.”