ACM Fashion Hits & Misses

As the saying goes: you win some, you lose some. This was true for the stars at the ACM Awards both inside the ceremony and on the red carpet. While we already know who walked away with statuettes, ET rounded up the best and worst dressed for the event.

Best Dressed:

Taylor Swift: The "Blank Space" singer was gorgeous in a baby blue Reem Acra gown with open sides.

Reese Witherspoon: The Oscar winner shined in a David Koma mini accentuated with mirrors and crystals.

Sofia Vergara: Reese's Hot Pursuit co-star was sexy in a short peplum dress from her Beyond Sofia collection.

Miranda Lambert: The Grammy winner showed a lot of leg in a silver Bibhu Mohapatra dress.

Worst Dressed:

Jamie Lynn Spears: Britney Spears' 24-year-old little sister went with a number that, while elegant in its own right, seemed too big and too serious for someone her age.

