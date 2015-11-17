Kendall Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde for Psychedelic 'Alice in Wonderland' Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner took a trip down the rabbit hole, going platinum blonde for an Alice in Wonderland-themed photoshoot.

The 20-year-old model channeled Lewis Carroll's iconic heroine in a wild, psychedelic spread for Vogue's December issue, where she showed off some fun, fantasy-inspired fall fashions.

Rocking bright blonde hair, a playful white-and-blue dress and a white parasol, Jenner looked spot-on as Alice while hanging out with a giant, hallucinatory caterpillar.

Vogue

WATCH: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Heat Up the Runway in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debuts -- See the Stunning Pics!



In a red skirt and T-shirt -- under a leather Louis Vuitton vest -- and sporting fingerless gloves and red combat boots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept the bizarrely frightening white rabbit at bay.

Vogue

He's late, he's late, for an very important date -- which includes haunting your nightmares forever.

PHOTOS: Kendall Jenner Takes Over the Runways



Jenner took to Instagram to share a few more Wonderland looks, which appear to have been inspired way more by Tim Burton's dark fantasy than Disney's lighthearted animated romp.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Poses Topless: I'm Washing Away My Sins



Check out the full spread when the December issue of Vogue, covered by Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, hits newsstands Nov. 18.

Vogue

Jenner recently rocked a number of wild styles when she made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut last week alongside first-timer Gigi Hadid. Check out the video below to see how the duo ruled the runway like pros.

Related Gallery