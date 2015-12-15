Kim Zolciak Shows Off Makeup-Free Face in Post-Facial Selfie

Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her natural side.

“Thank you Magnolia Spa for my amazing Hydra facial today!” the 37-year-old reality star captioned a makeup-free selfie. “No they didn't ask me to post, no I didn't get paid to say this! It's the only spa me and my entire family go to here in GA! They are the best! #PrettySkin #Maintenance #MaybeShesBornWithIt.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star later went full-face to snap a pic with her Dancing With the Stars co-star, Paula Deen.

“She was so sweet to me throughout our DWTS experience and sent me the cutest video right after my stroke happened,” Zolciak said of the celebrity chef. “Thx@pauladeen_official miss you!”

Earlier this year, the reality star slammed rumors that she had undergone a “full facelift” on Twitter, though she has admitted to using Botox in the past.

“This is ridiculous! Top doctors my ass!” Zolciak wrote in June. “I have not had surgery on my face period!!!!”

The mother of six isn’t opposed to all cosmetic surgery. She opened up about a recent tummy tuck on Instagram last week.

"So you all know after the twins I had a hernia and while fixing the hernia I opted to have a tummy tuck as well!" Zolciak captioned the sexy selfie. "My scar is very low and very thin much thanks to @drhochstein but I still had a scar. I could wear bikinis you would never see it."

