Beyonce Features Model With Muscular Dystrophy in New Online Shop Photoshoot

Jillian Mercado is getting in formation!

The 27-year-old model, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, is front and center on Beyonce’s website as one of the new faces for her latest line of merchandise inspired by the diva’s latest single, “Formation,” and promoting Bey’s upcoming world tour of the same name.

“OK LADIES now let's get in FORMATION!” Mercado captioned an Instagram pic, which features her rocking a “Hot Sauce” cap and a crew-neck sweatshirt that reads, “I Twirl on Them Haters.” “So BEYond excited to finally announce that I'm on the official@beyonce website!!! A special shout out to Queen Bee herself and the amazing team behind it ?.”

The IMG-signed model also posted a pic in her wheelchair, sporting a “7/11”-inspired “Smack It” hoodie.

Last year, Mercado --who has also appeared in Diesel campaigns -- posed for a full-page editorial with CR Fashion Book and opened up about promoting diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

"Things are changing, but in a really good way,” she told the publication. “People are more outspoken about what they want to happen in their lifetime. The Internet has helped with getting those messages across quickly. When you get opinions from so many people who want to see a change, then it’s time to take a moment to listen to that."

