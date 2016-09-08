Von Miller Will Start the NFL Season in Custom Yeezy Cleats By Kanye West and Adidas

Yeezy season and football season have finally collided.

Kanye West's fashion game has found its way onto the field, as Denver Broncos MVP linebacker Von Miller shared a photo to Twitter on Thursday revealing that he'd be rocking Yeezy Adidas football cleats for the defending NFL champ’s season opener.



"Thanks @KanyeWest and @adidasfballus for the cleats," Miller tweeted before his team's Super Bowl rematch against the Carolina Panthers. "Can't wait to test them out tonight!!!"

Thanks @KanyeWest and @adidasfballus for the cleats!! Can't wait to test them out tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/OmcB7jUWDo — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 8, 2016

Now, while those shoes do look amazing, and Von Miller's probably the best defensive player in the league, we're a little worried about the defending Super Bowl champion starting in the season opener with untested shoes!

And just before the start of the game, the NFL tweeted a pic of Miller indeed laced up in his Yeezys, and they do look very different from his teammates shoes.

Not helping assuage our concerns is the fact that a couple of the models at Kanye's Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in NYC on Wednesday DID have footwear problems.

The Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos NFL season opener begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

