Ashley Graham Sports Sexy Red One-Piece For 'Baywatch'-Inspired Photo Shoot -- See the Pics!

Ashley Graham knows how to work a red one-piece!

The 28-year-old model donned the iconic suit during a sexy Baywatch-inspired photo shoot in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday.



Graham worked her curves as she posed on a lifeguard jet ski, before taking it out for a spin on the water.

The model is certainly no stranger to racy shoots, recently posing again for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue. Though for Graham, there's definitely a line between nude and nearly nude.

"For me, I don't do nip or bush. I won't do it. And that's because I talk to numerous young women in high school and I talk to them about owning who they are, and not giving up their sexuality because they have to," she said in a recent interview with Elle.

"I think it's important for women to honor their vagina. A lot of us give it up quickly just to feel love. For me, being in Sports Illustrated is saying, love yourself. Be proud of who you are," she added. "You know, my Lane Bryant ads are non-retouched. You see every lump and bump. Even when I saw it, I was like, 'Well, I thought I was sucking in more than that. Oh well.' It's real. Porn is artificial on so many levels."



