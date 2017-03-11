Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Victoria's Secret Models Take Over Asia -- See the Pics!

Victoria's Secret takes Asia!

The lingerie brand's most famous faces headed to Shanghai, China, on Wednesday for the grand opening of Victoria's Secret's flagship store there, and the lovely ladies enjoyed every minute of their trip through Asia.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Ming Xi, Sui He and Josephine Skriver donned their best duds to open the new store, posting plenty of pics to Instagram.

Adriana Lima was also overseas, representing the brand in Singapore.

Lima definitely looks to be enjoying the single life. ET confirmed earlier this week that the 35-year-old model had split with boyfriend Julian Edelman following his win with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.