Pamela Anderson Gives Off Old Hollywood Vibes in Busty Pink Dress on Italian Getaway -- See the Pics!

No one does Marilyn Monroe better than Pamela Anderson!

The 49-year-old actress perfectly channeled Old Hollywood while sporting a busty pink dress and retro cat-eye shades in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday.



Anderson put her cleavage on display in the curve-hugging frock as she supported photographer David LaChapelle's new exhibition, Lost + Found.

The Baywatch star smiled from ear-to-ear when reunited with the photographer, and happily waved to paparazzi from her Venice balcony.

While Anderson proudly supports LaChapelle in Venice, her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, recently stepped in front of the camera in Capri -- posing for Dolce & Gabbana's new spring-summer campaign.

The 20-year-old budding model isn't the only celeb kid featured in the campaign: Cindy Crawford's 17-year-old son, Presley Gerber, Daniel Day-Lewis' 22-year-old son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, and Jude Law's 20-year-old son, Rafferty Law, also star in the ad.

