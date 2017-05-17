Brad Pitt Is Bringing Back the '90s Baggy Pants Trend -- See His Latest Looks

Brad Pitt's belt is doing big work these days.

While promoting his Netflix movie, War Machine, the 53-year-old actor -- who has appeared noticeably slimmer lately -- has been giving off some major '90s vibes with his baggy pants. To be fair, that was a very sexy decade for the A-lister, who was voted Sexiest Man Alive in 1995 and five years later in 2000.



ET first spotted the style in April when Pitt appeared at the premiere of The Lost City of Z in Hollywood, California, wearing some roomy slacks.



Just this week, he stepped out again in several loose-fitting looks. On Tuesday afternoon, the father of six waved to fans outside The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City, while dressed in a pair of tan, high-waisted trousers that he paired with a tucked-in plaid shirt and a brown jacket.

That same day, Pitt was also seen across town in a black suit that included, you guessed it, baggy pants.

While the '90s styles are alive and well, thanks to Pitt and a slew of other celebrities, the newly single star also appeared to be channeling James Dean's iconic look when he was seen wearing a white T-shirt and shades while heading to his art studio in Los Angeles, California, earlier this month.

