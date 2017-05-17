Natalie Portman Shows Off Post-Baby Body at Dinner Party With Husband Benjamin Millepied in France

Natalie Portman is stunning!

The 35-year-old actress made her first public appearance since welcoming daughter Amalia in February at Christian Dior's Chateau de la Colle Noire dinner party in the South of France on Monday.

Portman, dressed in a beautiful deep blue velvet dress, posed happily with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, as they celebrated the new Miss Dior fragrance, the campaign for which asks, "What would you do for love?"

“I was lucky enough to follow my love to France, and it’s nice to be back here in France getting to spend this beautiful evening with all of you celebrating love,” Portman said to the crowd,according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, the mother of two returned to work for the first time after giving birth, and is set to star in the TV mini-series, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves, as well as three other movies later this year.

Shortly before giving birth, Portman and her baby bump starred in James Blake's music video, "My Willing Heart."

