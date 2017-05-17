Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Whoops as She and Emily Ratajkowski Hit Cannes Red Carpet in High-Slit Styles

Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski stepped out onto the red carpet in very similar styles -- but only one supermodel suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The ladies joined a slew of stars at the screening for Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael) as part of the opening gala for the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in Cannes, France.

Hadid, 20, looked gorgeous in a pale pink, silk Alexandre Gauthie dress with a sweatheart neckline, a short train and a seriously high-slit. While she struck a series of fierce poses, Hadid found herself grasping for her gown when a gust of wind blew it up a bit, exposing her underwear.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 25, managed to avoid a wardrobe whoops, even though her silk, champagne-colored dress appeared to have an even higher slit.

Both ladies seem to be channeling Hadid's show-stopping style from last year's Cannes red carpet. At the premiere of The Unknown Girl during the film festival, Hadid stepped out in a red, Alexandre Vauthier gown that left very little to the imagination. Needless to say, she slayed in the look, and didn't have any accidental wardrobe issues.

