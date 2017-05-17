Susan Sarandon Stuns at Cannes Opening Night Gala -- See the Pics!

Susan Sarandon knows she looks good!

The 70-year-old actress stunned at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival's Opening Night Gala on Wednesday.

Sarandon flawlessly worked the red carpet in a green velvet gown, which showed off plenty of leg with a thigh-high slit -- and even more cleavage.

The Feud star, who graciously entertained Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid and Julianne Moore on the red carpet, completed her look with chic sunglasses, because that's what you do when you're a #boss.

Sarandon told ET earlier this year that playing Bette Davis in Feud has made her reevaluate her career as she ages -- but that she's having too much "fun" to quit anytime soon.

