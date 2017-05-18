Amal Clooney and Jessica Simpson Rock the Same Dolce & Gabbana Dress -- See the Pics!

Jessica Simpson and Amal Clooney may walk in different circles, but they've got the same great taste!

Both women rocked the same $3,995 Dolce & Gabbana cocktail-print cady midi dress over the last few months.

The fun frock perfectly complemented Clooney's growing baby bump as she attended the London premiere of The Promise on April 6.

My little Toni meeting Amal Clooney! pic.twitter.com/mqFabBDTxV — Toni Karayiannis (@ToniKaras) April 6, 2017

Simpson, meanwhile, wore the dress to a friend's wedding earlier this month.

"Martinis for Mark and Teenie 🍸#MarTeenie," she cleverly captioned the snap on her Instagram.

#MarTeenie A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 13, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

Clooney and Simpson aren't the only stars to step out in the same style. Olivia Munn recently shared her hilarious reaction to rocking the same dress as Jennifer Lopez.

