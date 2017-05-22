Salma Hayek's New Pink Hair Perfectly Matches Her Floral Gown -- See the Style

Salma Hayek took color coordinating to a whole other level.

The 50-year-old actress showed up to the Women in Motion Awards Dinner as part of the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night rocking pink hair. Hayek matched her pastel 'do with a stunning Gucci floral gown, and was clearly feeling her look as she shared numerous photos from the evening on Instagram.

Hayek was escorted to the event by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and also posed with actress Jessica Chastain.

While the Frida star is hailed as one of Hollywood's ageless beauties, she admitted to ET that even she has insecurities about her appearance. "I don't always feel I look so amazing," she confessed. "It's not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest."

"It's not success in this or in that, or money or things, or beauty. What if you're really beautiful and you're not loved? That's not gonna make you happy," Hayek added. "But what makes you happy is, for me, my family."