Lindsay Lohan Goes Demure in Black and White Look at amfAR Gala in Cannes

Lindsay Lohan is sporting a brand new look!

The 30-year-old actress went demure for the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Thursday.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Returns to the Spotlight With New Reality Prank Show

Lohan wore a classy black-and-white gown on the red carpet, accessorizing her ensemble with a simple pearl choker and and a sweeping updo. A bold red lip and matching manicure completed her look.

EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Wants Zendaya to Star in 'Life-Size 2,' Teases Lindsay Lohan Cameo

The actress, who has kept a low profile in the last few months, is reportedly drafting a TV series about Russian oligarchs. In February, Lohan shared her interest in playing Ariel in a live action remake of The Little Mermaid.

"I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid," Lohan captioned a split photo showing her alongside the loved mermaid. “@disney approve that. #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack."

See more in the video below.