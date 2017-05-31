Nicole Kidman Glows on the Cover of 'InStyle,' Says She and Husband Keith Urban Are 'Old School'

Nicole Kidman is a breathtaking beauty on her latest magazine cover!

Rocking lush curls pulled back into a loose pony, a peachy pink pout and a dab of rosy blush, the Big Little Lies star glows on the cover of InStyle's July issue.

Photographed by Will Davidson, Kidman looks equally gorgeous in the photos featured inside the fashion mag, which you can see below:

"As much as it looks really glitzy, acting is a job for me," she tells the outlet of the popular misconception many actresses face about their lives always seeming so glamorous. "I'm not a celebrity who's going to go out just because. That's not my nature."

In fact, the Oscar winner reveals she and husband Keith Urban live a pretty relaxing, low-key lifestyle outside of work.

"I call. People text, and then I text back, 'Just call me.' I like the voice," she says of how the two keep in touch with their family and friends. "Keith and I don't ever text. We call. That's just what we've always done. We're old school."

"If I'm going to have a party, I want to have it with my girlfriends and my friends and my husband's friends," she continues. "We have dinner parties or go away together. We're actually trying to organize a girls' weekend away right now. We're group-texting, 'What date can you do?'"

And while she didn't mention who exactly would make that guest list, we have a feeling some of her Big Little Liars co-stars, like Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern, would make the cut. The 49-year-old actress tells InStyle the girls formed a great bond while working together on the HBO series.

"I always say when women unite and work together, we're very powerful," she explains. "One, because we're very loyal. And two, because once we're in it, we're all multitaskers, and we can get stuff done. It's a beautiful thing when you can actually make a project work based on true friendships."

