Kendall Jenner Is the New Face of Adidas!

Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the "Adidas fam."

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she's the newest ambassador for the brand with a cute boomerang video.

"Officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals," Jenner captioned the clip of herself driving a golf cart past an Adidas sign reading, "Welcome to the family!"

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Jenner's been a big-time fan of Adidas since she was a kid, showing off her and sister Kylie's matching baby tracksuits in a throwback pic last year.

whyyyyy mom?! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Kylie, however, has since signed with Puma, while fellow models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss have deals with Reebok, Nike and Adidas, respectively.

Kylie's partnership with Puma caused quite an uproar on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.