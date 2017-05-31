Lauren Conrad Bares Her Adorable Baby Bump in a Summery Ensemble From New Beach Collection -- See the Pic!

Lauren Conrad is giving fans another peek at her adorable baby bump!

The 31-year-old fashionista took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself wearing a strapless bikini and floral cover-up to promote her new LC Lauren Conrad Beach Collection for Kohl's.

Although her summer attire, which also included a panama hat and aviators, is cute, all eyes were on her burgeoning belly, which was front and center in the pic.

"It's finally here! I'm so excited to announce that my @lclaurenconrad beach collection just launched!" Conrad captioned the photo. "The collection has all the swimsuits, coverups and beachy outfits you'll need to get ready for summer."

"Up until now we only had sample sizes so I wasn't able to squeeze into a bikini for my baby moon, but I lived in the pretty coverups like the one above," she added.

The former Hills star is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, and the two enjoyed a relaxing beach getaway together back in March ahead of their baby's arrival.

"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," Conrad joked in her caption.

Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita 🌴👶🏼🌙🍹 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

