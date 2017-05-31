'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Shows Off Her 'New Summer 'Do' -- See the Dramatic Look!

Rachel Lindsay may be searching for love on this season of The Bachelorette, but it looks like she's already discovered an awesome new 'do.

The 31-year-old lawyer showed off her new, long braids on her Instagram story on Wednesday. The Bachelorette star wore her long braids in a partial bun in the new pics, which she captioned, "New summer do!!"

WATCH: Two Looks, One Star

Lindsay also hung out with her friend, Angela Ross, as they shared some strawberry-garnished glasses of rosé at Stirr, a restaurant and bar in Lindsay's hometown of Dallas, Texas.

frozé rosé with @therachlindsay cuz she back 💃🏻🍹 A post shared by a n g e l a . r o s s (@ang_forthewin) on May 31, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

It's a great look for the stunning Bachelorette, whose hair always looks flawless no matter what style.

Just a little New Years Eve Eve celebration last night with a few of my bests #miaminights #nyeinmiami #twomoredays #areyouready #bachelornation A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:14pm PST

Happy Happy Birthday @floydmayweather. 40 looks great on you. #tmt #floydmayweather #happybirthday A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

First time on @livekellyandryan and I had too much fun!!! #livewithkellyandryan #thebachelorette #bachelornation #abc A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on May 22, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

WATCH: 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay: 14 Things to Expect About Her Groundbreaking Season

Lindsay made Bachelor Nation history this season when she became the first black Bachelorette in the show's 13-season history.

ET caught up with Lindsay earlier this month where she opened up how she planned on addressing the topic during the show.

"I always say, it's something that should be talked about," Lindsay explained. "I'm happy to address it. I'm honored to be the first [black Bachelorette]." Check out the video below to hear more.