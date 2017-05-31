'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Shows Off Her 'New Summer 'Do' -- See the Dramatic Look!

Rachel Lindsay may be searching for love on this season of The Bachelorette, but it looks like she's already discovered an awesome new 'do.
The 31-year-old lawyer showed off her new, long braids on her Instagram story on Wednesday. The Bachelorette star wore her long braids in a partial bun in the new pics, which she captioned, "New summer do!!"
Lindsay also hung out with her friend, Angela Ross, as they shared some strawberry-garnished glasses of rosé at Stirr, a restaurant and bar in Lindsay's hometown of Dallas, Texas.
It's a great look for the stunning Bachelorette, whose hair always looks flawless no matter what style.
Lindsay made Bachelor Nation history this season when she became the first black Bachelorette in the show's 13-season history.
ET caught up with Lindsay earlier this month where she opened up how she planned on addressing the topic during the show.
"I always say, it's something that should be talked about," Lindsay explained. "I'm happy to address it. I'm honored to be the first [black Bachelorette]." Check out the video below to hear more.