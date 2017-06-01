Playing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip Sport Delightful Tophats at Palace Garden Party -- See the Pics!

Queen Elizabeth's headwear fashion is the tops!

The queen sported an eggshell blue top hat while hosting a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Joining (and maybe even one-upping) the queen's hat game was Prince Philip, who sported an impressively gray top hat of his own.

"Her Majesty was joined by The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra as 8000 guests, invited from all walks of life enjoyed tea, sandwiches and cake in the Palace grounds," the royal family shared on Instagram, along with some pics from the day.

That's one top that just don't stop!

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth often impresses with her hatwear, including at this year's royal Easter services, while greeting Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

