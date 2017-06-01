Gigi Hadid Rocks Fiery New Look For Versace 2017 Fall/Winter Campaign -- See the Pics!

Red alert! Gigi Hadid has a fiery new look for her latest collaboration with Versace.

The supermodel rocks red locks in a new pictorial for the Italian fashion giant's 2017 Fall/Winter campaign.

Versace debuted the "powerful manifesto of unity and hope," on Instagram on Thursday.

The photoshoot, which was snapped by Bruce Webber, features Hadid, along with fellow models Mica Arganaraz, Vittoria Ceretti, and Taylor Hill, striking a pose in colorful Versace creations.

Male models Barry Lomeka, Barak Shamir, Alpha Dia, Valentine Rontez, Tristian Thevenot, Filip Wolf, Saul Rodriguez, and Michael Gigia are also included in the campaign.

Energy is kinetic. @GigiHadid in a dégradé dress with flirtatious sheer tulle details in the #VersaceFW17 campaign. Photo by @bruce_weber A post shared by Versace (@versace_official) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

The power of proclamation. @GigiHadid in a statement-making look affirming Power and Love. #VersaceFW17 Photo by @bruce_weber A post shared by Versace (@versace_official) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Besides her new batch of stunning Versace snaps, Hadid recently added another major fashion gig to her resume. The 22-year-old beauty landed the cover of the first-ever Vogue Arabia.

"I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue's is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures," Hadid captioned an Instagram photo of the magazine cover last month. "Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia, and I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry's desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people [and] customs."

