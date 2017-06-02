Renee Zellweger Looks Radiant on Red Carpet in Minimal Makeup and Simple Black Dress

Renee Zellweger turned heads when she hit the red carpet on Thursday night.

The 48-year-old actress attended the Changemaker Honoree Gala during the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut, and was given the Changemaker Award for her support in finding effective treatments and a cure for ALS.

EXCLUSIVE: Renee Zellweger Is All for a Jerry Maguire 20-Year Reunion, Still Keeps in Touch With Tom Cruise

Zellweger kept her look simple, sporting a side ponytail and minimal makeup. As for her outfit, the Oscar winner donned an elegant black dress that she paired with metallic gold heels and a big statement ring.

While Zellweger took a break from the limelight a few years ago, she's has been more out and about since the release of her film, Bridget Jones' Baby, last year. Prior to this week's gala, she attended the 54th Annual International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Awards in February in Beverly Hills, California, and also wore a classy LBD.

WATCH: Renee Zellweger Talks Her ‘Difficult Transition’ to Fame, Says Bad Things in Her Past Have Made Her ‘Unafraid’

During an exclusive interview with ET in October, Zellweger admitted that she purposefully keeps her distance from the public and has no interest in joining social media. "Don't you think a little mystery is a good idea?" she pondered. "I might just be lazy and think that it's too much of a commitment to post things."

"I try to call my mom during the day and answer the row of emails that have come in," Zellweger added. "That seems like enough for me, and I don't know that tweeting is always a safe bet, depending on how emotional your day is."