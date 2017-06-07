Carrie Underwood Puts Hockey on Hold for Night to Go Glam at the CMT Awards -- See Her Red Carpet Look!

Carrie Underwood sparkles like the star she is!

The 34-year-old country singer glowed on the 2017 CMT Music Awards red carpet, which was held at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The "Church Bells" singer looked radiant in a bedazzled long-sleeved mini dress. The top half was embellished with crystals, meanwhile the bottom half was a shiny, clear tiered skirt. Underwood accessorized the look with a fun up-do, smoky eyes, strappy gold heels and a sparkly clutch.

Underwood was nominated for three CMT Awards, including Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for "Church Bells." She also took the stage to perform "The Fighter" with Keith Urban. Their single was nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Noticeably absent from Underwood's side was her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher. The hockey player is gearing up to play in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The GRAMMY-winner has been cheering her hubby on during his team's playoff run, sharing special moments on social media from his games on social media. See the adorable pics and videos in the clip below.