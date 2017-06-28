Celine Dion Rocks Thigh-High Boots and No Pants in Paris -- See Her Head-Turning Look!

No pants, no problem!

Celine Dion proved pants are for peasants while stepping out in Paris, France, on Wednesday wearing the highest thigh-high boots we've ever seen.



The mother of three accessorized her Balmain accessory with a graphic tee, a floor-length snakeskin coat and leather hat.

Dion started working with her stylist, Law Roach, last year, telling ET last July that finding a new sense of style was "pretty exciting."

"Working with Law Roach is quite an experience, to be honest with you," she confessed.

"[Roach] brought me out of my closet and now flowers are growing," she continued. "And even my kids, [they're like] 'We want a bow like this, we want a dress like this' -- my kids, even if they're boys, they're into fashion, they're into characters, everything they say they like, whether it's for a girl or a boy, they want it."

