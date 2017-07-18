Tara Reid Hits Red Carpet With a Whole New Look -- See Her Striking 'Do
By
Tara Reid made one simple change to her hairstyle, and looked nearly unrecognizable.
The American Pie star hit the red carpet at the Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles, California, and was sporting what appeared to be a bright blonde wig with bangs.
Reid paired her new 'do with a black cutout jumpsuit that bared her stomach and platform peep-toe heels. She accessorized the style with a chain-strap purse, heart pendant necklace, and several bracelets.
ET's Cameron Mathison chatted with Reid at the premiere, and she revealed one of her favorite fashionistas is Valerian and The City star,Rihanna. "She always reinvents herself. That's one thing I love about her. She's the only one who can get away in a fur coat and nothing," the Sharknado 5 star gushed. "RiRi can get away with anything."
This isn't the first time fans have seen Reid hit the red carpet in a skimpy style. Last October, the 41-year-old actress showed up to Maxim magazine's annual Halloween party dressed as a sexy Greek goddess. Her costume included only a teeny green bikini, clear heels and a gold leaf headband.
Reid certainly has a style all her own and admitted to ET in 2015 that the critical comments she sometimes receives can get to her. "I'm a human. If you cut me I bleed," she said. "I'm just like everyone else. I think that when people are famous, they don't realize that they are actually human."
Here's a look the actress' skimpy Halloween costume: