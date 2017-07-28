Tara Reid Sports Her Most Risque Style of the Year -- See Her Completely See-Through Look
By
Tara Reid definitely turned a few heads when she hit the red carpet on Thursday night.
The Sharknado star appeared to be braless in a $50 Association see-through chainmail mini-dress by Australian designer Showpo that she paired with sky-high nude stilettos. The style was so see-through that her underwear was visible, but Reid seemed quite confident in the risque ensemble.
The 41-year-old actress wore the dress to the Art With a Cause event in Los Angeles, California, and mingled with Ashlee Simpson's husband, Evan Ross, whose work was on display.
"It was a pleasure to come out and support @freedomunitedfoundation and @realevanross on the amazing revealing of his latest art work," she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself and Ross. "What a talent! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #ArtWithACause #FreedomUnitedFoundation."
Reid has attended quite a few red carpet events recently, and has sported a different show-stopping style every time. Just last week, she attended a Comic-Con party in San Diego, California, wearing a super short sequin dress along with her nude pumps.
Earlier this month, she also made one simple change to her hairstyle, and looked nearly unrecognizable. Check out the striking style statement: