Jessica Simpson Can't Stop Rocking Cleavage-Baring Outfits in New York City -- See the Pics!

Who needs a runway when you have the streets of New York City?

Jessica Simpson has turned the Big Apple into her very own fashion show, rotating through a series of very sexy ensembles.

The 37-year-old business mogul stepped out of The Bowery Hotel on Thursday in a floral-printed Gucci maxi dress that put her ample cleavage on display. She accessorized with round sunglasses, layered necklaces, a black Gucci handbag and strappy stilettos.

Simpson was clearly feeling good in the designer number. "Dear Lord I love this dress!" she captioned a cute Instagram vid showing off her #OOTD.

Dear Lord I love this dress! #gucci A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

That was far from Simpson's only eye-catching look of the week. On Wednesday, she slipped into a very low-cut, long-sleeved polka dot blouse tucked into an itty bitty black leather mini with vertical striped panels and oversized grommets along the hemline for lunch at Emilio's Ballato.



The blonde bombshell paired the sultry outfit with the same black heels from the day before, plus a black box clutch, large silver hoops and a matching choker. She finished off her look with long wavy locks, smoky eyes and a pink pout.

Earlier in the day, the mom of two stepped out in a camo mini by Eleven Eleven topped with a blazer, and on Tuesday, she showed off her curves in a red leather Isabel Marant mini skirt, blue-and-red striped ruffled shirt, suede platforms, python Gelareh Mizrahi clutch and flower-adorned Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

She's clearly on a sartorial role!

